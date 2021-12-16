Games
Marvel Games Round-Up: The Disney+ Day Celebration Continues with One Month of Disney+ On Us!

November 12 was Disney+ Day – the official anniversary of the launch of Disney+ as a streaming service! We’re so excited to have our Marvel Games collaborators at various video game development studios and publishers join us for the celebration!

Here’s a rundown of how players in the US and Canada can get one month of Disney+ on us. And a reminder for those who have yet to redeem their codes – go do it before time runs out!

All of the offers below run until December 31, 2021 and all Disney+ gift subscription codes must be redeemed by January 31, 2022.

Marvel’s Guardians of Galaxy

Recently awarded Best Narrative by The Game Awards, Best Video Game Story as well as Action Game of the Year by IGN, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is offering a one month gift subscription to Disney+ if customers in US and Canada simply purchase the critically acclaimed game and link it to their Square Enix Members account. Full details here!

MARVEL Future Fight and MARVEL Future Revolution 

Blockbuster mobile game developer Netmarble also has a special offer for MARVEL Future Fight and MARVEL Future Revolution players – make an in-game purchase in MARVEL Future Fight or spend $1.99 in-game in MARVEL Future Revolution and you to be eligible for this unique Disney+ Day promotional offer. What a way to level up not only your in-game characters, but your IRL streaming content library as well!   

MARVEL FUTURE REVOLUTION 

Download MARVEL Future Fight!

Download MARVEL Future Revolution!

Marvel Contest of Champions

Marvel Contest of Champions is offering a dedicated bundle for Summoners who want to participate in the gift subscription. The Grandmaster Crystal guarantees players a 3-5 star character from the game and  eligibility for the D+ promo. 

Download Marvel Contest of Champions here!

We’re grateful for all ours fan who play our games and participated in this Disney+ Day offer. We’re excited to hear about how the games you love playing helped you stream the content to you love to watch. Don’t forget to redeem your code and discover your new favorite D+ show. Be sure to tell us all about it online via our @Marvel and @MarvelGames social channels! 

In this article: Disney+, Marvel Future Fight, MARVEL Future Revolution, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Marvel Contest of Champions

