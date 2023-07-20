SDCC 2023: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Showcases New Story Trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

Fans were not only treated to new video and never-before-seen images from the game, but were the first to hear about a Limited Edition Bundle with an exclusive PS5 console!

Get the PlayStation®5 Console – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition Bundle with a bold symbiote takeover design, available from September 1, 2023. This bundle includes a PS5 console with Limited Edition console covers, a Limited Edition DualSense wireless controller, a voucher for a digital copy of the game, and pre-order incentive items. (Account for PlayStation Network and internet connection required to redeem voucher. Redeem code when game is available on October 20, 2023.)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition accessories can also be purchased separately, including the DualSense® Wireless Controller – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition, PlayStation®5 Console Covers – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition, and PlayStation®5 Digital Edition Console Covers – Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Limited Edition.

Collectors take note, because Mondo also surprised fans with the announcement of Marvel's Spider-Man 2's original soundtrack on vinyl. One thing we know for sure, we're definitely going to be playing this OST on heavy rotation—so don't miss the chance to own it on record!

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 releases October 20th, 2023 only on PlayStation 5. Pre-Order the title now on PlayStation Store, PlayStation Direct or your friendly neighborhood retailer!

