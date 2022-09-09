Skydance New Media and Marvel Entertainment Announce Upcoming Game at D23 Expo 2022
During Disney’s D23 Expo 2022, Skydance New Media, helmed by award-winning writer and director Amy Hennig, and Marvel Entertainment today shared new details on their upcoming narrative-driven, ensemble adventure game set in the Marvel Universe. The title, which marks the first initiative from the new AAA game studio, features an original story that will take players on a WWII-era adventure with four playable heroes at different points in the story.
“We’re so grateful for all the enthusiasm and support we’ve received from fans, and we’re thrilled to finally unveil a first glimpse of the game during this year’s D23 Expo,” said Hennig, President, Skydance New Media. “Marvel has been an incredible partner throughout the creative process as we develop an original story and build an exciting new team of characters. We hope fans are intrigued by this sneak peek, and we’re excited to share more down the road.”
“Our D23 Expo reveal is only the beginning of the action-packed adventure awaiting Marvel fans,” said Bill Rosemann, Vice President and Creative Director, Marvel Games. “Amy and the Skydance New Media team have a deep love and respect for our characters, have poured themselves into the core comic book inspiration, and will harness their incredible storytelling skills to craft an all-new, thrilling narrative experience. Stay tuned over the next months as we’ll share additional looks at our four heroes, two worlds, and one war.”
As the game’s narrative unfolds, players will be able to play an ensemble of four characters: a young Steve Rogers, aka Captain America; Azzuri, T’Challa’s grandfather and the WWII-era Black Panther; Gabriel Jones, a U.S. soldier and member of the Howling Commandos; and Nanali, leader of the fledgling Wakandan Spy Network. Players can look forward to intuitive controls and exhilarating second-to-second gameplay that captures the action and excitement of Marvel, inspired by landmark comics, television, and films, as they navigate this all-new globe-trotting adventure.
Skydance New Media was formed in 2019 to explore new frontiers in interactive storytelling. The studio has assembled a team of veteran developers and artists with decades of AAA experience in action and adventure gaming, as well as a diverse team of creative consultants from the worlds of film, television, games, and comics.
