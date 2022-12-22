Try These Holiday Recipes Inspired by 'Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales'

What better way to connect with your loved ones this holiday season than with video games and delicious food inspired by our fan-favorite video games! Playing Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales has become a holiday tradition for many fans of the video game, and now that the PC version has finally been released, even more players can get in on this action-packed blockbuster experience.

In the game’s heartwarming holiday dinner scene, we see Miles Morales sit down with his family to a delicious feast with some classic Puerto Rican dishes. We can almost smell the heavenly (virtual) pernil aroma filling the air! From the delicious arroz con gandules to tamales and arroz con dulce, we‘re taking you on a mouthwatering journey by sharing not one, but two recipes straight from our DisneyEats Vault and inspired by the in-game holiday meal scene for you to try during your joyous celebrations this year.

Arroz con gandules