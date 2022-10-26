Tune into the Livestream of Marvel's Midnight Suns: Fight and Think Like a Super Hero

Get ready to tune in, Marvelites! The highly anticipated game Marvel's Midnight Suns is gearing up for their December 2, 2022 release with a series of livestreams, all available to view on Twitch and YouTube!

Marvel's Midnight Suns developers will be on stream to talk about the massive scope and scale of the game, and will demonstrate the deep tactics combat and strategy involved in the gameplay. Not only will they cover the general flow of combat and combat mechanics, they'll also address the strategic depth and on-the-fly decision making needed. Take notes as they discuss everything from deck-building, character upgrades, items and level interactions and more.

Tune in today (10/26) at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on Twitch and YouTube to catch the second livestream: "Fight and Think Like a Super Hero"!