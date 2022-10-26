Games
Published October 26, 2022

Tune into the Livestream of Marvel's Midnight Suns: Fight and Think Like a Super Hero

Streaming today 10/26 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on Twitch and YouTube!

by Marika Hashimoto

Get ready to tune in, Marvelites! The highly anticipated game Marvel's Midnight Suns is gearing up for their December 2, 2022 release with a series of livestreams, all available to view on Twitch and YouTube!

Marvel's Midnight Suns developers will be on stream to talk about the massive scope and scale of the game, and will demonstrate the deep tactics combat and strategy involved in the gameplay. Not only will they cover the general flow of combat and combat mechanics, they'll also address the strategic depth and on-the-fly decision making needed. Take notes as they discuss everything from deck-building, character upgrades, items and level interactions and more.

Tune in today (10/26)  at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on Twitch and YouTube to catch the second livestream: "Fight and Think Like a Super Hero"!

Tune into the Livestream of Marvel's Midnight Suns: Fight and Think Like a Super Hero

If you missed the first livestream on 10/13, not to worry! You can watch the whole thing below, where fans were introduced to the Firaxis team and got a deep dive into the MARVEL HERO ROSTER, including unique character playstyles, abilities and gameplay mechanics. The developers not only highlighted the distinct playstyles of various heroes from the Marvel Universe, but provided a recap of ongoing character rollouts.

See which 6 heroes were spotlighted in this special stream "Your Marvel Adventure":

Want more? Save the dates! The next two livestreams are already scheduled for 11/16 and 11/29, all at 10AM PT / 1PM ET on Twitch and YouTube. Don't miss it!

Marvel's Midnight Suns

For the latest news on Marvel's Midnight Suns, follow Marvel Games on Twitter!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Charlie Cox Talks the Return of Matt Murdock and Daredevil

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Featuring New Music by Taboo, 'Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Trailer Sends Peter Parker into a Waking Nightmare

Comics

The 2023 Class of Marvel's Stormbreakers Kick off the New Year with a Stunning Collection of Variant Covers

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The Major Vampires of the Marvel Universe

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Extended Edition Swings onto Digital

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Marvel's Midnight Suns

Related

Games

What Are You Doing For Halloween? Marvel Games Has Got You Covered

Get into the spirit of Halloween with Marvel's Midnight Suns, MARVEL Future Fight, Marvel's Spider-Man, MARVEL Strike Force and MARVEL Puzzle Quest! Check out prequel shorts, special side missions, in-game bonuses and more!

1 week ago

10:26

Trailers & Extras

The Strategy Behind Marvel's Midnight Suns Video Game | D23 Expo 2022

From the Marvel Games Showcase at D23 Expo 2022 go deep into the darkness of the upcoming RPG and strategy game, Marvel's Midnight Suns.

1 month ago

Games

Marvel's Midnight Suns Announces Release Date of December 2, 2022 at D23 Expo 2022

Watch the newest gameplay trailer, tune into the premiere of Marvel's Midnight Suns Prequel Shorts on October 31 and pre-order the game now!

1 month ago

1:07

Trailers & Extras

Marvel’s Midnight Suns – Live Among Legends Trailer

Darkness falls. Marvel's Midnight Suns will launch on December 2 for Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, with launch timing for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch coming at a later date.

1 month ago