Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from May 2023
Get the highlights from all the exciting news to come out of Marvel Games this month!
Welcome to “This Month in Marvel Games”, where we give you the full round up of what went down throughout our Marvel Games titles! The release of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 brought quite a bit of fun tie-in content across our mobile titles, with plenty of new costumes and characters to collect! We’ve also got the final post-launch DLC character in Marvel’s Midnight Suns this month, STORM!
Here’s what you may have missed:
THIS MONTH IN MARVEL GAMES — MAY 2023
MOBILE
MARVEL CONTEST OF CHAMPIONS
v39.0 UPDATE
Things get shaken up for the Guardians of the Galaxy in the latest update for MARVEL Content of Champions! Alongside additional characters, enjoy new quests, relics, and a limited opportunity to add 3-Star versions of the Guardians of the Galaxy to your roster. Check out the full release notes for v39.0!
CHARACTER RELEASES
Moondragon
One of the most powerful Telepaths in the Battlerealm makes her entrance as a new Champion!
Adam Warlock
Designed to bring an end to the Guardians of the Galaxy by the Sovereign, Adam Warlock (inspired by Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3) joins the Contest!
MARVEL PUZZLE QUEST
CHARACTER RELEASES
The High Evolutionary released 5/1
Make your team in MARVEL Puzzle Quest just a little more perfect with the High Evolutionary!
Cosmo the Space Dog released 5/18
Straight from Knowhere, the most powerful dog in the galaxy joins the action!
NEW SUPPORT
Gamma Rays available 5/11
Utilize the unstable, highest known frequency of electromagnetic radiation as your latest support!
MARVEL SNAP
LATEST SEASON UPDATE
Guardians Greatest Hits
MARVEL SNAP’s latest season, featuring everyone’s favorite ragtag bunch of misfits, beamed its way to your devices on May 2nd!
NEW LOCATIONS
Milano
Deep Space
25+ NEW Variants!
Gnarly gameplay, wicked vibes, and schweet style come together with the release of 25+ new variants during Guardians Greatest Hits from awesome artists like Skottie Young, Peach Momoko, and Eduardo Francisco. Check out what's included in the latest season and add to your card collection today!
MARVEL FUTURE FIGHT
v900 UPDATE
Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Outfits
The latest update for MARVEL Future Fight features 3 new uniforms for Star-Lord, Mantis, and Rocket Raccoon inspired by Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3!
Players can now experience a new Growth System based on Sword, a concept inspired by the comics. This can affect all heroes, similar to the Comics Card, while a Special Sword version can be earned with Enchantments.
Additionally, new PVP content to “Otherworld Battle” is now available!
MARVEL STRIKE FORCE
v7.1 UPDATE
Get ready for the Knowhere team! The new Master of War team is upon us. This diverse band of fighters arrive from different corners of the Multiverse, but together, they form an Alliance War offensive powerhouse capable of snuffing out heavyweights that have been throwing a wrench into your Alliance's gears of war!
Read more about the latest updates to MARVEL Strike Force!
CHARACTER RELEASES
Nova (Richard Rider)
The Legendary Nova leads the Knowhere team with high Damage and Focus stats to amplify his devastating Blaster capabilities.
Traits: Hero, Cosmic, Bio, Blaster, Knowhere, Legendary
Cosmo
Cosmo is Knowhere's Support and acts as the team's guard dog by using her high Health and Focus stats to ward off negative effects, clear enemy positive effects, and provide powerful heals.
Traits: Hero, Cosmic, Bio, Support, Knowhere, Guardian
Thor (Infinity War)
The God of Thunder strikes foes as a Brawler and, as the son of Odin should, is a big damage dealer for the team.
Traits: Hero, Cosmic, Mystic, Brawler, Avenger, Asgardian, Knowhere
Star-Lord (Annihilation)
Knowhere's Peter Quill may not have the fancy tech you're used to, but this Brawler version utilizes his high Focus and Damage to thump enemies in battle.
Traits: Hero, Cosmic, Skill, Brawler, Knowhere, Guardian
Korg
Korg is a rock-solid Knowhere Protector and uses his high Armor and Resistance stats to absorb enemy attacks.
Traits: Hero, Cosmic, Bio, Protector, Knowhere
Gwenpool joins your team on 5/11
Making the leap from comic panels to MARVEL Strike Force is the newest member of the New Warriors: Gwenpool! Complete your New Warriors team with this 4th Wall-Breaking Brawler to slice through competition and untangle webs in Cosmic Crucible.
CONSOLE
Marvel's Midnight Suns
Blood Storm DLC Released on 5/11
Ororo Munroe, AKA Storm, brings the thunder in the final post-launch DLC for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Along with her 10 unique Hero abilities, enjoy new story missions, a new Abbey upgrade, and some exciting new cosmetics!
Announcements
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 featured in PlayStation’s May Showcase
The first ever gameplay of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 was shown at the PlayStation Showcase on May 24th! Check out the extended reveal.
Global Accessibility Awareness Day
Let’s talk accessibility in games and why it’s so important!
Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month
We celebrated AAPI Heritage Month by featuring an amazing selection of heroes you can recruit across Marvel Games!
Thanks for tuning in to “This Month in Marvel Games” for May 2023! Missed last month’s drops and announcements? Make sure to visit the “This Month in Marvel Games” for April here.
Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews—and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!
