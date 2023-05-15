Celebrate AAPI Heritage Month with Marvel Games
The stars are out! For Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, we’re showcasing some of the greatest AAPI Super Heroes across Marvel Games. Let’s take a look at how these heroes shine across the Marvel Universe! From Marvel’s Midnight Suns to MARVEL SNAP, MARVEL Puzzle Quest to MARVEL Future Fight, you’ve got a bevy of heroes to choose from. Who’s in YOUR Roster?
*Log in to MARVEL Puzzle Quest through the month of May to unlock special AAPI character covers in the vault!
Nico Minoru
Marvel's Midnight Suns
“When blood is shed, let the Staff of One emerge!”
Nico Minoru was raised in an affluent Japanese-American family devoted to charity…or so she thought. In truth, to Nico’s horror, her parents were powerful sorcerers and members of a villainous organization called the Pride. After Nico absorbed the powers from a magical staff, she became a witch with near-boundless powers...except that her magic can be chaotic and unpredictable. Her powers bend to her will, preventing her from hurting an ally or healing an enemy, but precision can be challenging.
A renowned criminal sired a child who he raised as his heir to an insidious secret society and named him Shang-Chi, the “rising and advancing of the spirit.” In a hidden, ancient fortress in China, the boy became adept at both a multitude of martial arts and philosophical disciplines, completely unaware of his father’s evil pursuits.
As a young man, Shang-Chi found himself tasked by the society to assassinate an old enemy of his father’s, but during the mission came into contact with a venerable British secret agent named Smith. The man illuminated the society’s global criminal activities and in doing so set Shang-Chi on a path to declare war on his own father and everything he stood for.
Shang-Chi’s MARVEL SNAP card costs 4 energy and has 3 power. It has the effect: "On Reveal: Destroy all enemy cards at this location that have 9 or more Power."
Jubilee
MARVEL SNAP
Born the daughter of prosperous Chinese immigrants, young Jubilation "Jubilee" Lee was sent to an exclusive Beverly Hills school, where her talent for gymnastics was discovered. Jubilee spent much of her time rollerblading with friends at the local mall, but ultimately ran afoul of mall security. Facing juvenile detention if caught, Jubilee panicked and first manifested her mutant ability to generate explosive energy. From then, she joined the X-men and the rest is history!
Jubilee’s MARVEL SNAP card costs 4 energy and has 1 power. It has the effect: "On Reveal: Add the top card of your deck to this location."
Wong
MARVEL SNAP
Wong is the descendant of an ancient Tibetan warrior-monk by the name of Kan, who was drawn into the mystical dimension Kaichek by the sorcerer Vung, servant of Prince Jehan and Princess Shialmar. Kan’s descendants were raised to serve the mystics of the world. They even formed an order in Kamar-Taj in service to the Ancient One Yao, a long-living Sorcerer Supreme.
Wong’s MARVEL SNAP card costs 4 energy and has 2 power. It has the effect: "Ongoing: Your ‘On Reveal’ abilities at this location happen twice."
AERO
MARVEL SNAP | MARVEL Future Fight
As a brilliant Chinese architect and rising young elite, Lei Ling wants to build a better, balanced and more beautiful Shanghai. She works incredibly hard to achieve an unprecedented level of success for herself and her city by balancing her career and life as the Super Hero Aero.
Aero’s MARVEL SNAP card costs 5 energy and has 8 power. It has the effect: "On Reveal: Move the last enemy card played this turn to this location."
Descended from a legendary emperor of the Fu Xi, Lin Lie grows up under his archeologist father alongside his brother, completely unaware of his ancestry. Hearing tales of ancient Chinese history and mythology about heroes and demons, the brothers accompany their father on archeological expeditions. When their father accidentally removes the mystical Sword of Fu Xi from the Valley of a Thousand Tombs, a piece of Chiyou’s soul is also freed in the form of an orb. Shortly after, Lie’s father and brother go missing.
While Lie is an undisciplined, untrained kid who is haunted by dreams of demons, he quests to find his family and discover the secret of the sword he left behind. Along his journey to find his father, he wields the sword and becomes known as Sword Master.
Sword Master’s MARVEL SNAP card costs 3 energy and has 6 power. It has the effect: "On Reveal: Discard a card from your hand."
Pearl Pangan AKA Wave has elemental water powers. Displaying early potential as a swimmer near Mactan Island in Cebu, Philippines, her path to the Olympics was disrupted when a representative from the company AlonTech appeared and tricked her into participating in the company's science experiments.
The company was exposed by the Triumph Division, and Pearl gained her powers when she was drenched in the company lab's experimental substances. Discovering that she now had the ability to control water, she joined Triumph Division as Wave, and now works as part of the Agents of Atlas under Jimmy Woo.
Wave’s MARVEL SNAP Card costs 3 energy and has 3 power. It has the effect: "On Reveal: Next turn, cards in both players' hands cost 4."
Many things can be said about Amadeus Cho. He's the seventh-smartest person in the world, he's Korean-American, he's friends with the Hulk—and he even became the Hulk himself.
Cho's "totally awesome" intelligence gets him into trouble as often as it gets him out of it. And it all started with a simple internet game that kicked off his Super Hero career...
Young Taekwondo fighter Dan Bi discovers that a magic mask turns her into the dynamic Super Hero Crescent. Together with her magical avatar Io, a 12-foot-tall glowing “half-moon” bear, they set out to find her missing father and to confront the powerful sorceress Morgan Le Fay.
Ami Han is a super-agent for the South Korean National Intelligence service. As the last of the Kumiho, she brings the mystical powers of the nine-tailed fox to the battlefield as the Super Hero White Fox.
Hailing from Korea, Seol Hee is raised by her grandmother after her parents die tragically. Her name translates to Ice and Hope.
She is an aspiring singer who receives an education at the International Music School of the Gifted. She hopes to use her voice and dancing skills to earn enough money to take care of her elderly grandmother.
When the science-obsessed organization known as A.I.M. ambushed a Stark Industries event where Seol was performing, she bravely attempts to defend the attendees, resulting in A.I.M. soldiers locking her in a hi-tech storage freezer. While trying to escape, she is exposed to the contents of an advanced cold-fusion energy experiment, which unexpectedly grants her control over frozen elements. Using her newfound powers to fight back, Seol surprises and defeats the A.I.M. forces’ attack.
Dubbed “Luna Snow” by the press, Seol’s heroic actions made her an overnight sensation, and she now uses her talents and powers as a part-time pop star and full-time Super Hero!
As an added bonus, Marvel Games’ Senior Director and Co-Creator of Luna Snow, Danny Koo, created this amazing and exclusive piece of art to celebrate with all of you!
Marvel Games is proud to highlight and celebrate Super Heroes from all backgrounds in the titles you play. Though we celebrate AAPI heroes this month, we'll continue to celebrate and showcase excellence EVERY month!
Want to learn more about the inspiring heroes of the Marvel Universe? Read more on Marvel.com and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for the latest news!
