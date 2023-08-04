Games
Published August 4, 2023

Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream for the Narrative Roadmap Through 2023

Live on Twitch at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on August 4!

by Marika Hashimoto
Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream for the Narrative Roadmap Through 2023

Summer's heating up, and that's not all—we're going to keep ramping things up as the year continues!

Catch our next official Marvel Contest of Champions livestream to hear all about the new content reveals and plans for Summoners through Fall 2023.

Join host, Jax, on Friday August 4th at 9AM PT / 12PM ET over at twitch.tv/Kabam to learn all about Vox and Photon, the Narrative Roadmap to the end of 2023, the Legends Celebration Event, Ascension, new monthly Paragon content, store updates and much more!

We'll also be giving away a 7-Star Selector (more info during the stream) and 3 Triple Passes for the Summer Double Track!

Don't miss it—Watch the MCOC livestream to learn about new content plans for summer and fall! Head over to twitch.tv/Kabam and follow us now!

 

 

Play Marvel Contest of Champions to find out what's next!

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews—and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

The Super-Skrull, Explained

Comics

The Most Shocking Moments from 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala 2023'

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

SDCC 2023: Watch the ‘Marvel: Next Big Thing’ Panel in Full

Games

MARVEL Future Fight Leads the Charge with v920 Update Featuring War of the Realms

Culture & Lifestyle

First Look: The 'Mighty Marvel Calendar Book: A Visual History' Hits Bookstores Later This Year

In this article: Marvel Contest of Champions, Monica Rambeau

Related

Games

Catch Up on All the Marvel Games News from July 2023

Get the highlights from all the exciting news to come out of Marvel Games this month!

1 week ago

1:51

Trailers & Extras

Ties that Bind | Marvel Contest of Champions

Silk swings into The Contest and goes head-to-head against the terrifying Kindred! Will she be able to reach her spider allies who are at each other's throats or will Kindred stoke the fires of a Spider-War! Find out in this month's event quest.

2 weeks ago

Games

Marvel Contest of Champions v41.0 Release Notes Introduce Silk and Kindred

Silk and Kindred enter the Contest! Watch them clash in the new Champion Reveal trailer!

2 weeks ago

Games

Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream to Learn All About Alliance Wars

Live on Twitch at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on July 7!

4 weeks ago