Games
Published July 7, 2023

Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream to Learn All About Alliance Wars

Live on Twitch at 9AM PT / 12PM ET on July 7!

by Marika Hashimoto
Watch the Marvel Contest of Champions Livestream to Learn All About Alliance Wars

Catch our next official Marvel Contest of Champions livestream to learn all about Alliance Wars, coming soon to MCOC!

Join host, Jax, on Friday July 7th, at 9AM PT / 12PM ET over at twitch.tv/Kabam to find out all the content coming to the Contest in July! We'll be taking another look at the creation of Summoner's Choice winner Gladiator and chatting to the team about plans for Alliance Wars, Alliance Quest, Incursions and Battlegrounds game modes!

Tune in for giveaways, games and other surprises...

All these details and more, live on Friday!

 

Play Marvel Contest of Champions to find out what's next!

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews—and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!

In this article: Marvel Contest of Champions, Gladiator (Kallark)

