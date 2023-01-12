Games
Published January 12, 2023

How to Vote for Marvel Contest of Champions' Summoner's Choice 2023

Out of 8, only 1 shall be the Summoner’s Choice Champion of 2023! The choice is yours, Summoner. Voting starts January 13th!

by Marika Hashimoto
How to Vote for Marvel Contest of Champions' Summoner's Choice 2023

Greetings Summoner! Coming soon, you’ll once again be tasked with choosing a new powerful Champion to bring to Marvel Contest of Champions! 8 candidates will be presented...Only 1 shall be the Summoner’s Choice Champion of 2023! Be sure to do your research, campaign for your favorites on our Forum and social channels, and vote for the Wildcard Champion on Twitter!

Vote begins on January 13, so now's your chance to read up on all the rules and character bios! Look no further than below for all the details on voting.

How to Vote for Marvel Contest of Champions' Summoner's Choice 2023

How to Participate:

There are TWO ways to cast your vote!

How to Vote for Marvel Contest of Champions' Summoner's Choice 2023

Summoner's Choice 2023 Candidates

Not sure who to vote for? Time to dig into some serious Marvel lore. Below, we've got the biographies for each of the 8 candidates in this year's Summoner's Choice. Who's got the most complicated backstory? Who has the coolest powers? Ultimately, YOU get to decide who will join The Contest as the next Champion!

Bullseye

Marvel Contest of Champions Summoner's Choice 2023 Bullseye

Not much is known about the man called Bullseye. This psychopath-turned-assassin has trained himself to be the perfect killing machine. He’s an expert marksman, martial artist, and an evil genius. You do not want to get in his crosshairs.

Echo

Marvel Contest of Champions 2023 Echo (Maya Lopez)

Maya Lopez was born deaf, but due to her skills in lip-reading, this fact went unnoticed by those around her. Her natural skill of photographic reflexes also allowed her to observe the world around her to become a ballerina, concert-level pianist, and martial arts master.

White Tiger

Marvel Contest of Champions 2023 White Tiger (Ava Ayala)

The White Tiger Amulet from the hidden city of K’un-Lun grants the wearer the powers of the Ancient Tiger God, including strength, speed, durability, agility, and heightened senses. Ava Ayala has them all and proves she is more than worthy.

Gladiator

Marvel Contest of Champions Summoner's Choice 2023 Gladiator (Kallark)

Gladiator, Praetor of the Imperial Guard, and enforcer of the laws for the Shi’ar Empire was deemed an Alpha Plus power and is regarded as one of the most powerful people in the galaxy.

Sunfire

Marvel Contest of Champions Summoner's Choice 2023 Sunfire (Shiro Yoshida)

Shiro Yoshida rose to be Japan’s greatest super hero warrior with his flight abilities, plasma blasts, and solar radiation manipulation. He was deemed one of the “Twelve” - a group of powerful mutants who could bring the demise of Apocalypse.

Deathlok

Marvel Contest of Champions Summoner's Choice 2023 Deathlok

Deathlok’s augmentations give him superhuman strength, stamina, agility, and reflexes. He also has a woven metal-mesh body suit that makes him resistant to injury. With artificial limbs, eyes, ears, and a computer brain which allow him to go beyond the limits of a human being.

Marrow

Marvel Contest of Champions Summoner's Choice 2023 Marrow

Raised by the Morlocks and then witnessing the Mutant Massacre, Marrow has had a tumultuous life. She uses her own overgrown bones as blades and throwing weapons. With a healing factor and razor-sharp bones, her anger issues are something you won’t want to test.

Spider-Punk

Marvel Contest of Champions Summoner's Choice 2023 Spider-Punk

Spider-Punk isn’t all web-shooters and spider-sense; he also likes to thrash his enemies with his guitar! Make way for this guitar-shredding, wall-smashing Web Warrior!

 

Still torn between who to vote for? Head on over to the Forum and our social channels to take part in the discussion! When you're ready to advocate for your Champion, we want to hear from YOU! Winners will be announced at the end of each bracket, so check back often to see the results of Summoner's Choice 2023!

Play Marvel Contest of Champions to find out what's next!

 

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for Marvel Games news and interviews—and follow Marvel Games on Twitter for more!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Marvel's Free Comic Book Day Titles Kick Off the Biggest Stories of 2023

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

Witness the Power of Wakanda in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' on Digital February 1 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 7

Culture & Lifestyle

Disneyland Paris Unveils 'Avengers: Power the Night' - New Nighttime Show

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania': New Trailer Released

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Games

Marvel Contest of Champions v37.2 Release Notes Introduce the Masters of Evil

In this article: Marvel Contest of Champions, Deathlok (Luther Manning), Marrow, Bullseye, Echo (Maya Lopez), White Tiger (Ava Ayala), Gladiator (Kallark), Sunfire (Shiro Yoshida), Twelve

Related

Games

Marvel Contest of Champions v37.2 Release Notes Introduce the Masters of Evil

The Masters of Evil (Baron Zemo and Absorbing Man) enter the Contest! Find out what sinister plans they have in the new Overture of Evil Champion Reveal trailer!

3 days ago

Games

Watch the Trailer for the 8 Year Anniversary of Marvel Contest of Champions

Face it, Summoners. You just hit the jackpot!

1 month ago

2:09

Trailers & Extras

Fight the Multiverse | Marvel Contest of Champions

Fight the Multiverse in Marvel Contest of Champions! Celebrating 8 years of epic battles with over 230 Champions - Face it, Summoners. You just hit the jackpot!

1 month ago

Games

Marvel Contest of Champions Celebrates 8 Years with v37.1 Release Notes and New Character Reveal

Log in daily to collect special rewards from the Anniversary Calendar, battle in Special Arenas for Crystal Shards, and more! Don’t miss the Anniversary event, December 10-17th!

1 month ago