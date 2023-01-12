How to Vote for Marvel Contest of Champions' Summoner's Choice 2023
Out of 8, only 1 shall be the Summoner’s Choice Champion of 2023! The choice is yours, Summoner. Voting starts January 13th!
Greetings Summoner! Coming soon, you’ll once again be tasked with choosing a new powerful Champion to bring to Marvel Contest of Champions! 8 candidates will be presented...Only 1 shall be the Summoner’s Choice Champion of 2023! Be sure to do your research, campaign for your favorites on our Forum and social channels, and vote for the Wildcard Champion on Twitter!
Vote begins on January 13, so now's your chance to read up on all the rules and character bios! Look no further than below for all the details on voting.
How to Participate:
There are TWO ways to cast your vote!
- Collect your Ballot in Marvel Contest of Champions and vote for which Champion you'd like to win. Earn more ballots by completing Solo Objectives.
- Head over to https://twitter.com/MarvelChampions and take part in the Twitter Wildcard to vote one Champion into the next round.
Summoner's Choice 2023 Candidates
Not sure who to vote for? Time to dig into some serious Marvel lore. Below, we've got the biographies for each of the 8 candidates in this year's Summoner's Choice. Who's got the most complicated backstory? Who has the coolest powers? Ultimately, YOU get to decide who will join The Contest as the next Champion!
Bullseye
Maya Lopez was born deaf, but due to her skills in lip-reading, this fact went unnoticed by those around her. Her natural skill of photographic reflexes also allowed her to observe the world around her to become a ballerina, concert-level pianist, and martial arts master.
White Tiger
The White Tiger Amulet from the hidden city of K’un-Lun grants the wearer the powers of the Ancient Tiger God, including strength, speed, durability, agility, and heightened senses. Ava Ayala has them all and proves she is more than worthy.
Gladiator
Shiro Yoshida rose to be Japan’s greatest super hero warrior with his flight abilities, plasma blasts, and solar radiation manipulation. He was deemed one of the “Twelve” - a group of powerful mutants who could bring the demise of Apocalypse.
Deathlok
Raised by the Morlocks and then witnessing the Mutant Massacre, Marrow has had a tumultuous life. She uses her own overgrown bones as blades and throwing weapons. With a healing factor and razor-sharp bones, her anger issues are something you won’t want to test.
Spider-Punk
Spider-Punk isn’t all web-shooters and spider-sense; he also likes to thrash his enemies with his guitar! Make way for this guitar-shredding, wall-smashing Web Warrior!
Still torn between who to vote for? Head on over to the Forum and our social channels to take part in the discussion! When you're ready to advocate for your Champion, we want to hear from YOU! Winners will be announced at the end of each bracket, so check back often to see the results of Summoner's Choice 2023!
