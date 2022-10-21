Get Spooky with New 100% Soft Emoji Pins
Pick up Khonshu, Agatha Harkness, Dead Strange and more!
Just in time for the Halloween season, 100% Soft is releasing a new wave of Marvel Studios pins celebrating some of our favorite monsters, antagonists, and undead sorcerers.
100% Soft — the artist behind all of your favorite Marvel Studios emojis, Truck Torrence — has added a slew of brand new enamel pins to the ever-growing roster, featuring characters that go bump in the night, and more. The latest grouping, dubbed the Multi Pins of Madness, includes:
- Werewolf — Werewolf by Night
- Halloween Wanda Maximoff — WandaVision
- Halloween Vision — WandaVision
- Agatha Harkness — WandaVision (Sold Out)
- Khonshu - Moon Knight
- Taweret - Moon Knight
- Gargantos - Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Dead Strange — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Sold Out)
- Gorr — Thor: Love and Thunder
- Red Skull — Captain America: The First Avenger
Pick up one (or all of them) now at 100Soft.com. Plus, shop for other Marvel Studios enamel emoji pins and pick up a GIANT Emoji with the newly released Megamojis!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
‘She-Hulk’: Charlie Cox Talks the Return of Matt Murdock and Daredevil
Comics
The 2023 Class of Marvel's Stormbreakers Kick off the New Year with a Stunning Collection of Variant Covers
Movies
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Extended Edition Swings onto Digital