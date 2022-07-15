Gear
Published July 15, 2022

100% Soft Launches New Big Megamojis For SDCC

Available at Booth 1335!

by Rachel Paige
megamojis

You know ‘em, you love ‘em, and now you can physically bring them home and put them on your desk to stare at you all day. 100% Soft — who is behind all your favorite Marvel Studios emojis — is going BIG for San Diego Comic-Con 2022 and releasing a line of Megamojis. Think your favorite emojis, but bigger, three-dimensional, and absolutely adorable. 

The Megamojis are based on the Marvel Studios emojis, designed by artist Truck Torrence, and this brand new line is kicking off with Scarlet Witch, Captain America, Moon Knight, and Black Panther. Additionally, snag the SDCC limited edition exclusive celebrating the 10 year anniversary of 2012's The Avengers with the God of Mischief himself, Loki (limited 1 per person).

Each Megamoji measures 3” and are available for $16 at booth 1335!

megamoji

Find a first look at the Megamojis in the gallery below. Want more from 100 Soft? Find more Marvel emojis and info on the SDCC FAQ and stay tuned for more reveals! 

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 takes place June 21-24 at the San Diego Convention Center. Follow along for more #MarvelSDCC updates!

In this article: San Diego Comic-Con 2022
Loki Megamoji

