Gear
Published November 1, 2022

Black Panther Comes to Life with Collectible LEGO Bust

Assemble all 2,961 pieces!

by Marvel
black panther lego

Wakanda Forever! A new LEGO build is now available, featuring an almost live-size head, chest, and hands of Black Panther posed in the iconic Wakanda salute. Featuring 2,961 pieces, this challenging and rewarding model is sure to provide great pleasure and satisfaction long after the construction has been completed.

The bust comes with a sturdy display base and an attached logo plate, in addition to hands that feature articulated fingers and detach from the main model to increase display possibilities — measuring over 18 in. (46 cm) high and 15 in. (39 cm) wide!

Adult fans of the Marvel Avengers can immerse themselves in a creative model-making project with LEGO® Marvel Black Panther (76215). This collectible celebration of Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga will be a guaranteed conversation starter, wherever it is placed.

lego black panther

The LEGO® Marvel Black Panther (76215) is available now at LEGO.com and wherever LEGOs are sold, and perfect to add to any holiday gift lists and wish lists (hint hint).

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Tony Stark Armors up for His Next Era in All-New 'Invincible Iron Man' #1 Covers

Gear

New Items Arrive at shopDisney with Early Access for Disney+ Subscribers

Podcasts

Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast Debuts November 3

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Games

The Marvel Staff Shares Their Favorite Cards for MARVEL SNAP

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Gear

Marvel Studios SELECTS: New Artist Series Debuts

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Black Panther (T'Challa)

Related

Podcasts

Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast Debuts November 3

A Combination of Audio Narrative Storytelling and Interviews Hosted by Ta-Nehisi Coates, Featuring Ryan Coogler, Kevin Feige, Angela Bassett and More

9 hours ago

Comics

November 2's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Experience some growing pains with Deadpool, meet Tiger Division, witness an all-new Secret Invasion, and more in this week's comics!

1 day ago

Comics

New Variant Covers Honor Marvel's Grand Tradition of No-Prizes

All-new No-Prize Variant Covers hit stands this February.

5 days ago

Comics

Stephanie Williams on Shuri, the Best Black Panther Stories, and Building in the World of Wakanda

The ‘Wakanda’ writer shares new details from her latest comic issue in stores now, plus offers must-read Black Panther stories!

5 days ago