D23 Expo: First Look At Marvel Merchandise

Wondering what items await you at D23 Expo 2022? Ahead of the three-day convention kicking off September 9 through 11 at the Anaheim Convention Center, explore a first look at everything coming soon to this Multiverse (and your online shopping carts) for the Marvel Universe.



Three brand new collections will make their debut at D23: Black Panther: World of Wakanda Collection, Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Collection, and an X-Men Collection. Each one introduces brand new apparel, accessories, and memorabilia highlighting iconic Marvel characters throughout yesterday, today, and tomorrow. Dive into all the new items in the image gallery below, with more to be revealed!



The new collections launch on September 9, both in-person at D23 Expo and online at shopDisney.com. Wondering how to easily shop at the Expo? To learn about virtual queue and merchandise mobile checkout head over to HOW TO SHOP AT D23 EXPO. Discover the three new Marvel ones — and more! — now at the D23 Expo Collection landing page. And stay tuned for more surprises!

Looking for more Marvel at D23 Expo? Explore the Marvel Studios booth and tune in to Marvel's official livestreams throughout the weekend!

