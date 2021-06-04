Fanhome Releases Iron Man Mark III Armor Collectible for the First Time in the United States

To kick off a new summer of fanfare with Marvel Studio’s Black Widow and the new Disney+ series Loki, Fanhome’s latest build-up features the most iconic suit design from the most well-known hero in the Marvel universe.

The Fanhome Ironman Mark III build-up model is an incredibly detailed, fully jointed exclusive replica of Iron Man’s armor. The superb large-scale collectible stands 24 inches high and uses spectacular light effects to provide fans with the realism of powering Tony’s arc reactor and repulsors.