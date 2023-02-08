Funko Rolls Out New Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Figures
Fighting Super Villains with style, coming to the Disney Channel on February 10!
Arriving from New York City's Lower East Side, Lunella Lafayette — aka Moon Girl — and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur are here! Ahead of the release of the animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Funko is rolling out two brand new figures from the series celebrating the titular characters.
Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo work together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.
Shop Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur now!
The series stars Diamond White as Lunella/Moon Girl; Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Alfre Woodard as Lunella’s grandmother, Mimi; Libe Barer as Lunella’s best friend and manager, Casey; Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mom, Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s dad, James Jr.; Gary Anthony Williams as Lunella’s grandfather, Pops; and series executive producer Laurence Fishburne in the recurring role of The Beyonder, a curious and mischievous trickster.
The series premieres February 10 on Disney Channel, and following that the first six episodes will be available to stream on Disney+ starting on February 15!
