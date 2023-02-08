Funko Rolls Out New Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur Figures

Arriving from New York City's Lower East Side, Lunella Lafayette — aka Moon Girl — and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur are here! Ahead of the release of the animated series Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, Funko is rolling out two brand new figures from the series celebrating the titular characters.

Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City, the duo work together to protect the city's Lower East Side from danger.