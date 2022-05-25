Funko and Target Partner for New Exclusive Marvel Studios SELECTS
Announcing Marvel Studios SELECTS, the collaborative program drops new, exclusive collectibles on the last Monday of each month!
Know where you’re going to want to be on the last Monday of every month? At Target.
Target and Funko have teamed up to roll out brand new Marvel Studios SELECTS across stores. The new collection includes exclusive Funko collectibles in a variety of forms, featuring a plethora of heroes and villains from the hottest Marvel Studio films or Disney+ series that are the buzz around town at the time. The program is a collaboration between Funko, Marvel Studios, and Target, and kicks off in a few short days — aka, the last Monday of this month!
Then, come end of June (and then June, July, August…and so on) be on the lookout for more exciting Marvel SELECTS to arrive in store and online at Target! Be sure to check in each month to see new Marvel SELECTS reveals!
Marvel collectors looking to stay up to date on the announcements of new collectibles can follow @OriginalFunko on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook!
