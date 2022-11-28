Gear
Published November 28, 2022

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Cyber Monday Deals

Snag these items before the clock strikes midnight!

by Marvel
You’ve only got one day to snag some of these amazing Marvel deals! With Cyber Monday currently happening all across the world wide web, it’s time to dive into what’s on sale today and round out any holiday shopping lists you might have currently in progress (for yourself or someone you love).

Snag amazing deals across new action figures, LEGOs, advent calendars, accessories, and more with deep discounts for one day only. Dive into the image gallery below to discover all the new items, and add to cart ASAP! 

Looking for more? Find all of Marvel's 2022 Gift Guides here!

Marvel Legends Black Panther Premium Electronic Role Play Helmet / shop it here

