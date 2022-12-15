Holiday Gift Guide 2022: 'This Week in Marvel' Hosts Ryan & Lorraine's Holiday Favorites

The holidays are almost upon us—but don't panic just yet! If you're still on the hunt for a last-minute gift for the Marvel fan in your life, look no further than This Week in Marvel's very own Holiday Gift Guide.

TWIM podcast hosts Ryan "Agent M" Penagos and Lorraine Cink have shared some of their favorite Marvel merch to help you track down the must-have items of the season. From chatty Spider-Man plushes and a Sanctum Sanctorum made of LEGO to the hottest console game of the winter, Ryan and Lorraine have got you covered in the gifts department!