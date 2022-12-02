Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Funko Pops and Loungefly Bags

Loki? Namor? Groot? Captain America? Kate Bishop? Ms. Marvel? One of three different Spider-Men? Why pick just one when you can have them all with the latest and greatest Funko Pops and Loungefly bags for this season? Everyone's a fan of something, and Funko and Loungefly make it easy to show off your favorite characters — whether in an ever-growing collection or over your shoulder!

This holiday season once again sees the return of the delightful adorable (but don't even think about eating them) Marvel gingerbreads, available solo or in a four-pack, along with a frosty Cap Snowman. Plus, pick an exclusive Holiday Star-Lord with Groot at Funko.com!

For anyone still reeling from the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, find a brand new wave of figures, including Black Panther herself, the Midnight Angles, and a new King Namor. And speaking of new waves, the latest and greatest from Spider-Man: No Way Home has arrived feautirng an unmasked Amazing Spider-Man, plus all those pesky villains.

There's also plenty of brand new items from the Disney+ realm, too, with new Loki items rolling out across Lougefly including a bag inspired by Loki's TVA outfit, and even Miss Minutes! That's not all, as Kate Bishop and Ms. Marvel have brand new bags — with matching walltes — too.

And that's still just only scratching the surface! Dive into all the new items below and find many of the Funkos across a variety of retailers.

Looking for more? Find all of Marvel's 2022 Gift Guides here!

Want to stay on top of everything in the Marvel Universe? Follow Marvel on social media—Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—and keep watching Marvel.com for more news!