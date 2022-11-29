Gear
Published November 29, 2022

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special'

Yondu ruined Christmas!

by Marvel
guardians of the galaxy

Deck the halls with Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, Nebula, Rocket, Groot, Cosmo...and also Kevin Bacon and the spirit of Christmas past, Yondu. 

The latest Marvel Studios' Special Presentation, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, is now streaming on Disney+ because it's never too early to get into the spirit of the season. And if you're looking to really go all out as if this were a celebration on Knowhere, you too can get festive like those galaxy-saving heroes. A brand new batch of items for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special can now be yours, including t-shirts — featuring trees, ornaments, candy canes, and so much more! — home goods, accessories, and more. 

Plus, to really deck out any shelving space in your holiday home, find five brand-new Funkos (either as a set or sold separately) featuring all of the Guardians in their red and green best.  

Unwrap the image gallery below for all the new Guardians of the Galaxy items! The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+. 

Looking for more? Find all of Marvel's 2022 Gift Guides here!

TV Shows

Introducing the Greatest Marvel Hero: Kevin Bacon

Games

MARVEL SNAP Announces Their Next Season The Power Cosmic

Culture & Lifestyle

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Assemble the Perfect Gift for an Avengers Fan

TV Shows

Unwrap the Soundtrack in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

5:57

Marvel's Long Story Short

The Secret Invasion Was Caused By Hypnotized Cows?! | Long Story Short

In this article: Holidays 2022, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
Drax and Mantis holiday pillow / shop it here

