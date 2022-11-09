Gear
Published November 9, 2022

Assemble the Smashing New LEGO Hulkbuster MK44

Standing over 20 inches tall with 4,000+ pieces!

by Marvel
hulkbuster lego

Hulkbuster smash! LEGO® Marvel Hulkbuster (76210) captures the scale and power of the Hulkbuster MK44 from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Age of Ultron. Standing over 20.5 in. (52 cm) tall and containing 4,049 pieces, the Hulkbuster also includes 3 light-up arc reactors (1 in the chest and 1 in each hand), and has a space for a little Tony Stark minifigure to fit in the chest, ready to handle all incoming threats — Hulk related, or not. 

Additionally, the set also includes an information plate detailing some Hulkbuster statistics and a Tony Stark minifigure.

hulkbuster

Adult fans of the Marvel Avengers can immerse themselves in a creative model-making project with LEGO® Marvel Hulkbuster (76210). This collectible celebration of Marvel Studios’ Infinity Saga will be a guaranteed conversation starter, wherever it is placed, in the home or office. 

Shop the Hulkbuster now at LEGO.com!





In this article: Hulk (Bruce Banner), Iron Man (Tony Stark)

