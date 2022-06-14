Maisonette Launches New 10-Piece Summer Capsule Collection for ‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends’

Just in time for fun in the sun this summer, Maisonette has launched a 10-piece capsule collection inspired by Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, inspired by the meaning of friendship and everyday heroic efforts, small and large!

The summer collection was designed with kids in mind; all fabrics are soft and easy athletic-inspired playwear that features an assortment of mix and match separates and swimwear for fun in the sun that both children and parents will love. The collection, which is Maisonette.com was inspired by 1980’s athletic apparel combined with a twist of modern streetwear. Graphics utilize superpower metallic inks and nod to retro boxing gear and varsity sports.

The swim collection includes Spidey all-over prints and graphics for boys and girls, in addition to athletic tank, bike skort, graphic t-shirts, boxing shorts, one piece swimsuit, rash guard, swim trunks and more with prices ranging from $28 to $48 USD.

On sale now, the collection is the perfect addition to any summer outfit for the little Super Hero in your life! Find the whole collection in the image gallery below, and shop the items here.