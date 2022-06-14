Gear
Published June 14, 2022

Maisonette Launches New 10-Piece Summer Capsule Collection for ‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends’

Shop the collection now!

by Rachel Paige
spidey

Just in time for fun in the sun this summer, Maisonette has launched a 10-piece capsule collection inspired by Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, inspired by the meaning of friendship and everyday heroic efforts, small and large!

The summer collection was designed with kids in mind; all fabrics are soft and easy athletic-inspired playwear that features an assortment of mix and match separates and swimwear for fun in the sun that both children and parents will love. The collection, which is Maisonette.com was inspired by 1980’s athletic apparel combined with a twist of modern streetwear. Graphics utilize superpower metallic inks and nod to retro boxing gear and varsity sports.

The swim collection includes Spidey all-over prints and graphics for boys and girls, in addition to athletic tank, bike skort, graphic t-shirts, boxing shorts, one piece swimsuit, rash guard, swim trunks and more with prices ranging from $28 to $48 USD.

On sale now, the collection is the perfect addition to any summer outfit for the little Super Hero in your life! Find the whole collection in the image gallery below, and shop the items here

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Shang-Chi Masters One of the Marvel Universe's Greatest Weapons in New 'Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings' #1 Trailer

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 1

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Pride Month Spotlight: Angela & Sera

Games

Marvel's Midnight Suns Opens Preorders With Venomous New Trailer Announcement

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Sneak Peek at the Upcoming Lineup of Romance Anthology Series ‘Love Unlimited’

In this article: Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Spider-Man (Peter Parker)

Related

Comics

June 15's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Witness Iron Man's proposal to Hellcat, travel the Multiverse with our friendly neighborhood Spider-Heroes and more in this week's comics!

19 hours ago

Comics

Marvel Halloween Comic Book Extravaganza Returns with Five Great Marvel Titles

Pick up 'Amazing Spider-Man' #88, 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' #1, 'Star Wars: Doctor Aphra' #1, and 'Strange Academy' #3 at your local shop on October 29.

20 hours ago

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings Back Into Theaters This Summer

Three is the magic number.

3 days ago

Comics

Get to Know: Ms. Marvel

The complete comics history of Jersey City's #1 Super Hero and the leader of the Champions!

6 days ago