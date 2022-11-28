Gear
Published November 28, 2022

Marvel Studios SELECTS: Spotlight on Doctor Strange

Shop him now for a Cyber Monday deal!

by Marvel
doctor strange

Target and Funko have teamed up to roll out brand new Marvel Studios SELECTS across stores. The new collection includes exclusive Funko collectibles in a variety of forms, featuring a plethora of heroes and villains from the hottest Marvel Studio films or Disney+ series that are the buzz around town at the time. The program is a collaboration between Funko, Marvel Studios, and Target, and continues today — the last Monday of the month! 

Test the limits of reality — and perhaps even illuminate them — with this exclusive Pop! Doctor Strange, which glows in the dark. Conjure up magical adventures and possibilities by re-creating your favorite scenes from Marvel Studios’ Dr. Strange and expand the limits of your Marvel set and help Doctor Strange protect the world from evil forces.

doctor strange

And, since it's CYBER MONDAY after all, save 30% on the purchase of the new Dr. Strange Glow Pop! with the purchase of any other Marvel Funko Pop! item 11.99 and up!

Be on the lookout for more exciting Marvel SELECTS to arrive in store and online at Target, and check back next month to see new Marvel SELECTS reveals! 

​​Marvel collectors looking to stay up to date on the announcements of new collectibles can follow @OriginalFunko on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

Introducing the Greatest Marvel Hero: Kevin Bacon

Games

MARVEL SNAP Announces Their Next Season The Power Cosmic

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

Holiday Gift Guide 2022: Assemble the Perfect Gift for an Avengers Fan

TV Shows

Unwrap the Soundtrack in ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’

5:57

Marvel's Long Story Short

The Secret Invasion Was Caused By Hypnotized Cows?! | Long Story Short

In this article: Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange)

Related

Comics

November 30's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Behold Hulk's future, dive into Thanos' past, pick up where the X-Treme X-Men left off, and more in this week's comics!

8 hours ago

Comics

November 23's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Travel the Multiverse with the Avengers, enter the Dark Dimension with the Midnight Suns, and more in this week's Marvel comics!

1 week ago

Comics

Every Ghost Rider Ever

Johnny Blaze, Danny Ketch, Robbie Reyes, and so many more. Beware the Spirits of Vengeance…

1 month ago

Comics

October 26's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Witness the epic conclusion to Judgment Day, join Escapade's first adventure with the New Mutants, and more in this week's comics!

1 month ago