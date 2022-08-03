Build Your Own Corner of the Multiverse with the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game

For Marvel fans who may or may not be familiar with the rules of an RPG: What sort of advice would you give to players who are new to this type of game?

MATT FORBECK: If you played “Cops & Robbers” as a kid, you’ve already played a roleplaying game. Modern RPGs just have more rules so we can figure out who’s right when you tell your pal “I got you!” and they say “No, you didn’t!”

The first and most popular such game in the world is Dungeons & Dragons, which most people have heard of by now. You get together with your pals, sit around a table, and make up stories together. With the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, those stories aren’t about wizards and warriors but Super Heroes and villains drawn directly from the Marvel Multiverse. You can even make up your own characters to join in the fun and fight alongside the heroes you’ve known forever.

A thick book can be intimidating, but it’s a lot easier than it looks. Once you sit down at the table, you can go without cracking a book for a long while.

What sort of features can players expect around building or developing their own characters?

MATT FORBECK: When the full game comes out next year, you’ll be able to create all kinds of characters built to fit right in alongside your Marvel favorites. They’ll come with all sorts of powers and abilities, and you’ll be able to play as them through many different kinds of adventures. Your imagination provides the spark, and we provide the framework to create within.

It’s all kinds of fun. I know people who just like to sit and create characters over and over again. Then they take their favorites and bring them to their games.