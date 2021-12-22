'Rogers the Musical' Takes Center Stage on VeVe
Available Thursday, December 23 at 8am PT / 11am ET!
I can do this all day!
Marvel Entertainment and VeVe are back with another must-have collectible!
Starting tomorrow, Thursday, December 23, at 8am PT/11am ET, the extremely limited-edition digital litho print featuring the official artwork of Rogers: The Musical from Marvel Studios' Hawkeye arrives exclusively on the VeVe app!
Critics and audiences agree — Rogers: The Musical is 'a super-powered sensation'!
This limited-edition poster only has one offering as an Ultra Rare collectible.
The VeVe Digital Collectibles App is available on iOS and Android devices. Fans can buy and collect a variety of Marvel NFTs; trade and hunt for rare (and even secret-rare) NFT comic books and collectibles; and display their hard-earned collection through fully customizable virtual showrooms. Learn more: VeVe.me
