Published July 21, 2023

SDCC 2023: Hasbro Reveals Fleet of New X-Men Figures

by Marvel
hasbro x-men

Mutants have invaded San Diego Comic-Con 2023! During Hasbro's panel dedicated to all things Marvel Legends and beyond, a slew of brand-new items were revealed featuring everyone's favorite members of the X-Men...and also Deadpool. 

Joining the Hasbro ranks include new Titan Hero figures, along with Epic Hero Series figures, AND role-play items, too. If you've ever wanted to channel the master of magnetism and/or just Wolverine in general, these new items are for you. The new items are rolling out now through the rest of the summer, but, if you happen to be at SDCC 2023 yourself, stop by booth #3213 to find pre-order codes available now, with more to come throughout the rest of the weekend. Shop all Marvel Hasbro items now at Hasbro Pulse

Looking for more Marvel at SDCC 2023? Fans can stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for the livestream broadcast, giveaways, signings, grab convention-exclusive merchandise at The Official Marvel Store (#2519), Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more! Find all of Marvel’s panels for 2023 here!

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2023, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTubeInstagramTwitterFacebookTikTok and Twitch.

Movies

'The Marvels' Official Trailer: Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan Take Flight

Games

SDCC 2023: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Showcases New Story Trailer at San Diego Comic-Con 2023

TV Shows

'Secret Invasion': New Trailer Previews Last Two Climactic Episodes

Gear

SDCC 2023: Hot Topic Drops New ‘Loki’ Items Onto the Sacred Timeline

TV Shows

‘Secret Invasion’: Don Cheadle and Kevin Feige on Rhodey’s Big Reveal

In this article: X-Men, San Diego Comic-Con 2023

