Published July 20, 2023

SDCC 2023: Hot Topic Drops New ‘Loki’ Items Onto the Sacred Timeline

Shop the items now at Booth 1317!

by Marvel
hot topic

Nothing to prune here, don't worry. All of this was supposed to end up on the timeline. 

The latest Loki line has landed at San Diego Comic-Con 2023, inspired by the Marvel Studios show of the same name. If you've ever wanted to join the Time Variance Authority (or dress like the TVA has just captured you...) this brand-new collection is for you. 

Items available now include a TVA jumpsuit, a VARIANT jacket just like the one the God of Mischief wears in the series, a skater dress inspired by Sylvie, and a zip-up hoodie featuring everyone's favorite ticking clock, Miss Minutes. And coming this fall, take a peek at new outerwear inspired by the Lokis themselves. 

Swing by Booth 1317 to shop the new items now! 

Looking for more Marvel at SDCC 2023? Fans can stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for the livestream broadcast, giveaways, signings, grab convention-exclusive merchandise at The Official Marvel Store (#2519), Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more! Find all of Marvel’s panels for 2023 here!

San Diego Comic-Con 2023 runs Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. For all the latest Marvel news from SDCC 2023, follow along live on Marvel.comYouTubeInstagramTwitterFacebookTikTok and Twitch. 

