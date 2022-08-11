Shop Marvel Must Haves: Back to School Essentials

We all might not be lucky enough to attend Midtown High, or Strange Academy, or even Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters, but we can certainly make it feel like you’re going back to school with your favorite Super Heroes!

The latest batch of Marvel Must Haves dives into all things pencils, paper, and backpacks perfect for the BTS season. You can theme your entire school season to one character, or mix it up with all the Avengers across new collections of apparel and accessories just beginning to be taken into the classroom (and/or dorm) with you.

Plus, as the hot months begin to wind down, anyone who’s still itching to do some last-minute summer reading can dive into a variety of different novels for readers of any age!

Discover more perfect back-to-school items in the image gallery below!