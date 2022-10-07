Gear
Published October 7, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Halloween 2022

Yes, that IS an Alligator Loki dog costume.

by Rachel Paige
halloween mmh

The Halloween season is just around the corner, and you know what that means — it's time to start seriously thinking about a Halloween costume. And thinking about one, soon. Because before you know it, it'll be October 31st! 

Whether you're looking to dress as a Super Hero or a Super Villain, or somewhere in-between, Marvel has just the items you need to kick off the costume party or parade. Plus, find outfits for the whole family, including those with four legs. 

Explore the image gallery below for all sorts of spooky, scary, and heroic costumes, and stay tuned for more Marvel Halloween fun! 

In this article: Marvel Must Haves, Halloween
Adult Scarlet Witch costume / shop it here

