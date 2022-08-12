Gear
Published August 12, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘I Am Groot.’

Five new shorts are now streaming on Disney+!

by Rachel Paige
groot

I am Groot? I am Groot! If you’re shopping for anything and everything flora colossi you’ve come to the right place because the latest roundup for Marvel Must Haves celebrates all things Groot — and you know what he’d say to that. “I am Groot!” 

Five brand new original shorts from Marvel Studios are now streaming on Disney+, following little baby Groot as he explores the great big galaxy and gets into all sorts of trouble among the stars. What could possibly go wrong? The shorts are now streaming (with more to come!), but if you need more Groot in your life right now, it’s time to dive into the new toys, accessories, apparel, and more in the image gallery below.

Looking for More Marvel Must Haves? Shop WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel right here!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Mission: ‘T.E.S.T. Kitchen’s’ Tonkatsu Torta

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

August 10's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Spider-Man Writers Unpack the Joys of the Spider-Verse & All Its Heroes

Gear

World of EPI Reveals New Collectible Doll Line Inspired by 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

In this article: I Am Groot, Groot, Marvel Must Haves
1/
Little Scamp t-shirt / shop it here

Related

TV Shows

‘I Am Groot’: Brad Winderbaum and Kirsten Lepore on Bringing The Troublemaker Sapling to Life

Five new shorts are now streaming on Disney+!

1 day ago

Comics

7 Times Groot Was Just a Baby

Groot’s cutest moments in Marvel Comics!

1 day ago

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Back to School Essentials

Everything you need to go back to school, Super Hero style.

1 day ago

TV Shows

‘I Am Groot’ Is Now Streaming on Disney+

“I am Groot!”

2 days ago