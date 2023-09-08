Gear
Published September 8, 2023

Shop Marvel Must Haves: I Am Groot

Five new 'I Am Groot' shorts are now streaming on Disney+!

by Marvel
I am groot

I am Groot. I am Groot? I am Groot! 

Everyone's favorite little mischievous sapling is back with five brand new shorts on Disney+, so it's time to dive into more adventures with Marvel Studios' I Am Groot. This time, Groot's going after ice cream, stopping to smell the roses (literally and figuratively), and fulfilling a great prophecy. All in a day's work for the little guy. 

Once you're done watching the shorts on repeat, it's time to dive into the latest batch of Marvel Must Haves featuring — you guessed it — Groot himself. Whether you want to wear your love for Groot, display it proudly in your home, or create it from scratch yourself with some LEGOs, there's something for every Groot fan. 

Explore everything in the image gallery below, and don't forget, as Groot always says, "I am Groot." 

I am Groot!

Translation: Five brand-new I Am Groot shorts are now streaming on Disney+.

The Official Marvel Guide to 'Loki: Agent of Asgard'

It's Time To Assemble For A New Season Of Marvel’s Original Podcast Series ‘Women Of Marvel’

Disney Treasure Sets Sail with Worlds of Marvel Restaurant

Scott Lang’s ‘Look Out for The Little Guy’ Is Available Now

MARVEL SNAP's New Season Tracks Down Loki For All Time

