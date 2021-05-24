Shop Marvel Must Haves: Mischievous Loki Ears Arrive

Don’t just be burdened with glorious purpose — also show everyone it, too. Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Loki, a brand new Loki-inspired accessory has arrived, and just by looking at it you know it’s up to no good. For the first time ever, Marvel character has earned their first pair of “ears,” and it’s fitting that it’s the God of Mischief himself!

The Loki ears are stylized like his iconic horned helmet look, on a green headband with a golden “mischievous” embroidered into the side. And, it can’t be a pair of “ears” without actual ears, too! A pair of those sit atop the headband, with a green and gold contrast look. Everyone will know you’ve got some tricks up your sleeve wearing these. Just maybe don’t go causing too much trouble.