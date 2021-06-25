Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Loki’ Episode 3

Marvel Must Haves is about to get a little mischievous. Loki is here, and he hasn’t just brought along some glorious purpose, but also a bevy of brand new products featuring the God of Mischief — and more! Each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

What makes a Loki a Loki? Well, for starters, don't ever call the Loki Variant a "Loki" – she'd prefer to be referred to as Sylvie from here on out, thank you very much.

Episode 3 of Marvel Studios' Loki, "Lamentis" finally reveals who's been causing the trouble for the Time Variance Authority, and Loki is less than thrilled to come face to face with the other Loki- er, Sylvie. To make matters worse, he then accidentally sends them to the worst apocalypse possible, where the two find themselves in a race against time and total annihilation to try and escape. But don't worry, Loki's still going to make some time for figgy ports.

As the truth starts to come out about Sylvie, it's only fitting to find brand new items celebrating her (and her horns!) in the latest Marvel Must Haves roundup. Yes, you can certainly snag a pair of her horns for yourself. In addition to that, she's got her own Funko Pop! — and one that glows in the dark, too!

That's not all, as also find brand new t-shirts featuring Sylvie, Loki, Ravonna Renslayer, and more in the gallery below. And don't forget: For all time. Always!

