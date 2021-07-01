Gear
Published July 1, 2021

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Loki’ Episode 4

Try not to lose your head over any of these items.

by Rachel Paige
tva

Marvel Must Haves is about to get a little mischievous. Loki is here, and he hasn’t just brought along some glorious purpose, but also a bevy of brand new products featuring the God of Mischief — and more! Each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

The Time Variance Authority has seen better days, huh? Following the latest episode of Marvel Studios’ Loki, “The Nexus Event,” it’s clear that something fishy is going on behind the scenes. But, don’t let that stop you from picking up some new TVA items! Show your love, respect, and admiration for the all-knowing Time Keepers and try not to lose your head over it. 

Shop items featuring Mobius, Judge Ravonna Renslayer, Hunter B-15, and the TVA’s classic productivity posters in the gallery below!

Want more Marvel Must Haves? Dive into WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki right here

In this article: Loki, Loki, Sylvie, Agent Mobius, Miss Minutes, Ravonna Renslayer, Hunter B-15, Time Variance Authority, Loki Must Haves, Marvel Must Haves, Disney+
‘Love Is A Dagger’ T-Shirt / shop it here

