Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Loki’ Episode 4

Marvel Must Haves is about to get a little mischievous. Loki is here, and he hasn’t just brought along some glorious purpose, but also a bevy of brand new products featuring the God of Mischief — and more! Each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

The Time Variance Authority has seen better days, huh? Following the latest episode of Marvel Studios’ Loki, “The Nexus Event,” it’s clear that something fishy is going on behind the scenes. But, don’t let that stop you from picking up some new TVA items! Show your love, respect, and admiration for the all-knowing Time Keepers and try not to lose your head over it.

Shop items featuring Mobius, Judge Ravonna Renslayer, Hunter B-15, and the TVA’s classic productivity posters in the gallery below!

