Published July 16, 2021

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Loki' Episode 6

Yes, there's more Alligator Loki here.

by Rachel Paige
mmh loki

Marvel Must Haves is about to get a little mischievous. Loki is here, and he hasn’t just brought along some glorious purpose, but also a bevy of brand new products featuring the God of Mischief — and more! Each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

We’ve reached the end. Have you been changed by the journey?

The first season of Marvel Studios’ Loki has come to a close (but don’t worry, Season 2 is coming!), and though some questions were answered, there are now so many more questions. Where even to start?

So let’s start somewhere nice and easy, with another roundup for Marvel Must Have! No matter where he is in time — at the beginning or end of it — we’re always going to celebrate the God of Mischief. The latest batch of items to arrive includes a bevy of green and gold items, ranging from apparel to accessories...and even a few more items for everyone’s favorite Alligator of Mischief.

Dive into the latest items in the gallery below, and be on the lookout for more Loki items! 

TV Shows

‘Loki’ Will Return for Season 2 on Disney+

Comics

The Death of Scarlet Witch Unleashes Chaos on the World of Mutantkind in New 'X-Men: The Trial of Magneto' Trailer

TV Shows

Loki: Episode 6 Event Report

TV Shows

Loki: Deconstructing He Who Remains’ Life’s Work at the Citadel at the End of Time

TV Shows

‘Loki’: Meet the Man Behind the Curtain, He Who Remains

In this article: Loki, Loki, Sylvie, Time Variance Authority, Marvel Must Haves, Loki Must Haves, Disney+, Miss Minutes
