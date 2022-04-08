Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Moon Knight’ Episode 2

Summon the suit with the latest batch of Marvel Must Haves! Moon Knight has arrived and each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

Moon Knight, meet Mr. Knight. These two are just different sides of the same coin as Moon Knight is Marc Spector’s avatar for Khonshu, while Mr. Knight makes his grand debut as Steven Grant’s avatar…or at least what he thinks an avatar should look like.

With Episode 2 of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight now streaming on Disney+, that means it’s time for another Marvel Must Haves roundup and, you guessed it, this is all about Mr. Knight. Find the dapper man across t-shirts, drinkware, posters, accessories, and even a brand new Funko — plus a version that glows in the dark. And, find a new Arthur Harrow Funko, too!

Additionally, RockLove has released a golden scarab based on the one seen in the series, that Marc and Layla are desperate to find (and that Steven just wants to get rid of). Shop all these items and more in the gallery below, and stay tuned for more Marvel Must Haves!

