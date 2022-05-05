Gear
Published May 5, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Moon Knight’ Episode 6

Explore the finale now!

by Rachel Paige
mk ep 6

Summon the suit with the latest batch of Marvel Must Haves! Moon Knight has arrived and each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

And now, we've reached the end — or is it just the beginning? Episode 6 of Marvel Studios' Moon Knight finally gave both Marc Spector and Steven Grant some closure...and then we wind up right back at the very beginning with the two of them. 

While there are still many questions that need answers, if you need more Moon Knight right now, the latest batch of Marvel Must Haves is here! Finally making her grand debut as a Funko Pop is Layla in her Scarlet Scarab getup (complete with wings!) along with Khonshu and Ammit. Plus, find new Moon Knight t-shirts, button-ups, accessories, and more in the gallery below!

Looking for More Marvel Must Haves? Shop WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye right here!

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney+. 

Embrace the chaos and follow Moon Knight on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

In this article: Moon Knight, Moon Knight (Marc Spector), Marvel Must Haves, Moon Knight Must Haves
1/
Moon Knight Tarot t-shirt / shop it here

