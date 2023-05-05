Gear
Published May 5, 2023

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Save the Galaxy with New Guardians Items

Shop new toys, action figures, apparel, and more!

by Rachel Paige
guardians of the galaxy

Three-time galaxy savers? Why not. Blast off with Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as the Guardians embark on one last ride together to save the galaxy (duh) and themselves. 

If you're looking to suit up and blast off like a Guardian, too, there are dozens of brand-new items to shop, for wherever your cosmic adventures might take you. 

Want to dress like a Guardian? Check out new t-shirts, sweatshirts, jerseys, socks, and more from Her UniverseOur UniverseBox LunchHot TopicRock 'Em SocksDiff Eyewear, and more. 

Want to play like a Guardian? Explore new role-play items from NerfHasbro, and exciting sets from LEGO.

Want to collect like a Guardian? Dive into dozens of new Funko Pops — and keychains, plushes, and more!

Want to decorate your home like a Guardian? Might be a little tricky without a spaceship, but find an assortment of decor for wherever you might live among the stars. 

Want to snack like a Guardian? Pick up Guardians-branded General Mills products wherever groceries are sold!

@marvel It’s time to face the music with Rocket and Cosmo. 🎸🎶 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters now! #GotGVol3 #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy #GotG #Marvel #MarvelEdit #Rocket #Cosmo #shopDisney ♬ original sound - Marvel Entertainment

Explore the new Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. products in the image gallery below! 

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.
 
The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova.
 
James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers. 

Save the galaxy, again. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now playing exclusively in theaters. Get your tickets today!

Movies

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: The Cast Reflects on Being a Real Family Behind-the-Scenes

Comics

Miles Morales & Carnage's Most Brutal Fights So Far

Comics

A Universe, Created Anew in 'Ultimate Invasion' #1

Comics

Marvel's Free Comic Book Day Titles Kick off 'Fall of X,' 'G.O.D.S.,' 'Ultimate Invasion,' and More This Saturday

Movies

Everything We Learned at the 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Red Carpet

