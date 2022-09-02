Gear
Published September 2, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'She-Hulk' Episode 3

Emil's Haikus are sold separately.

by Rachel Paige
she-hulk episode 3

The latest Marvel Must Haves round-up for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk is here, and we're seeing lots of green. 

If you're looking to wear green, find brand new t-shirts featuring everyone's favorite attorney at law. If you're looking to dress up with green, pick up Urban Decay's latest She-Hulk collection featuring multiple green shades (plus plenty of others to complete any court-worthy look). Want to decorate with green? 100% Soft has released two new Megamojis for both She-Hulk and her cousin Bruce, both which you can add to your collection now! 

Find all of these items and more in the image gallery below! 

Looking for More Marvel Must Haves? Shop WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel right here!

Need a lawyer? Call 1-877-SHE-HULK

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Episode 2 — Jennifer Walters vs. GLK&H

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Mark Ruffalo on Stepping Back Into Hulk’s Big Shoes

Podcasts

‘Marvel’s Voices’ Podcast Returns for an All-New Sixth Season

Comics

The Most Impactful Spider-Man Stories of Each Decade

Comics

The History of She-Hulk and Titania

In this article: She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law, She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters), She-Hulk Must Haves, Marvel Must Haves, Disney+
1/
Urban Decay She-Hulk Collection / shop it here

