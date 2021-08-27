Gear
Published August 27, 2021

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'What If...?' Episode 3

Meet the Avengers.

by Rachel Paige
the watcher

What if...there were more Marvel Must Haves? The latest show from Marvel Studios is here, What If…? and it’s asking you to ponder the tough questions. Alongside The Watcher, the animated series explores a multiverse of infinite possibilities and features fan-favorite characters where a single choice can branch out creating alternate worlds from the ones we know. Each week, we’ll bring you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

What if Nick Fury tried to assemble the Avengers and failed? That's the question posed in Episode 2 of Marvel Studios’ What If…?While trying to bring together Earth's Mightiest Heroes — you know, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Hawkeye, Black Widow — Nick Fury finds himself fighting off an assassin who is determined to stop this very idea from happening.  Who's behind all of this and what's their goal — and what's Loki doing here??

Explore all the new products in the gallery below, and be sure to check back for more exciting characters out of the multiverse! 

Want more of The Watcher? Follow What If on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Looking for more Marvel Must Haves? Dive into WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki right here

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for more.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Peter Parker Grapples With Unmasked Life In First Teaser Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

Brand New Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' Trailer Addresses Their Role on Earth and Thanos

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

What If…?: Episode 1 Multiverse Report

TV Shows

Marvel Studios’ ‘What If…?’: Jeffrey Wright Talks Voicing Marvel’s Most ‘Passionate Fan’ with The Watcher

Comics

Relive Phase One Of The Marvel Cinematic Universe In New Infinity Saga Covers

In this article: What If...?, Disney+, Marvel Must Haves, What If...? Must Haves, Uatu the Watcher
1/
I Am The Watcher t-shirt / shop it here

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Mission Recap: Captain Carter’s Shield

Every Super Soldier needs a shield!

1 day ago

TV Shows

'What If...?': Explore New Images From Episode 3

What if the Avengers never formed?

1 day ago

TV Shows

'What If...?': Explore New Images From Episode 2

A Ravager never flies solo.

1 week ago

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'What If...?' Episode 2

T'Challa Star-Lord never flies solo.

1 week ago