Gear
Published April 29, 2022

This Week In Marvel Celebrates 20 Years of Hasbro Marvel Legends

Plus, discover what's next!

by Marvel
TWIM

If you’ve got a collection of Marvel Legends on your shelf, then we’ve got the podcast episode for you. The latest installment of This Week In Marvel dives into the history and legacy of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line which has been around for two decades now — that’s 20 years! 

Joining hosts Ryan Penagos  and Lorraine Cink are Marvel Legends designer Dwight Stahl; Ryan Ting, senior manager, global product development and marketing; Jesse Falcon, Director of Product Design Hard Lines for Disney Consumer Products. The conversation dives into what it was like bringing the first line of Legends to life 20 years ago, how the products have evolved over the years, and what’s on the horizon for them next. 

Additionally, the chat also dives into the new Marvel Multiverse RPB Playtest Rulebook, the twists, and turns of Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight, and the rapidly approaching premiere of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness!

Listen below, or whenever you subscribe to your favorite podcasts! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Culture & Lifestyle

Asked & Answered with the Daughters & Nieces of Marvel: Bring Your Kids to Work Edition

Gear

Hasbro Releases New Collection of Black Panther Legacy Items

TV Shows

'Moon Knight': Episode 5 Details Log

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

'Moon Knight': Antonia Salib on Bringing Taweret to Life

TV Shows

‘Moon Knight’: The Creative Team on Marc and Steven’s Fractured Relationship

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Hasbro Toys, This Week in Marvel

Related

Culture & Lifestyle

Holiday Gift Guide: 'This Week in Marvel' Hosts Ryan and Lorraine Share Their Mega Marvel Gift Guide

Need inspo on gifts for family, friends, kids of all ages, and pets in your life?

4 months ago

8:57

Trailers & Extras

Can You Collect The Infinity Stones? | Marvel Trivia

Test your knowledge in this trivia showdown inspired by the Hasbro Pulse Nano Gauntlet! Get yours now: entertainmentearth.com

5 months ago

3:05

Trailers & Extras

The Making of the Iron Man Nano Gauntlet

An iconic MCU moment brought to life! Here's the story behind Hasbro Pulse's Iron Man Nano Gauntlet in a snap. Get yours now!: entertainmentearth.com

5 months ago

Podcasts

‘This Week in Marvel’ Celebrates 500 Episodes with Massive Anniversary Show

Marvel’s longest-running podcast brings together voices behind Marvel Studios, Marvel Comics, Marvel Games, and Marvel’s original scripted podcasts to share insider stories and a look ahead!

11 months ago