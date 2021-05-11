Gear
Published May 11, 2021

Sink Your Teeth Into New ‘Venom’ Funkos

Two is better than one.

by Rachel Paige

Ahead of the release of Venom: Let There Be Carnage, be on the lookout for two brand new Funko Pops to hit shelves soon — in addition to a jumbo sized Carnage! 

Tom Hardy returns to the big screen in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, as the lethal protector Venom, one of the greatest and most complex characters out of the Marvel Universe. The sequel to 2018’s Venom is directed by Andy Serkis, and film also stars Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris and Woody Harrelson, in the role of the villain Cletus Kasady/Carnage — whose transformation was first teased at the end of the first movie. 

Take a bite out of the three new Funko Pops, arriving soon! In addition to the titular Venom, he’s also also joined by Carnage for the first time in Pop form. Plus, a 10” jumbo-sized Carnage lands at Walmart, and is perfect for any growing symbiote collection. 

venom
venom

Venom: Let There Be Carnage arrives in theaters on September 21, 2021. 

