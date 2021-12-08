VeVe Celebrates the '90s Hottest Marvel Hero Darkhawk

DARKHAWK #1's full issue is readable within the VeVe app and sold in a blind box format for $6.99. Each digital comic book will have FIVE versions of rarity. This release features VeVe Exclusive Rare and Ultra Rare covers by Ron Lim. Take a look at the gallery below!

COMMON – Classic Cover

– Classic Cover UNCOMMON – Vintage Variant

– Vintage Variant RARE – Hero Variant

– Hero Variant ULTRA RARE – Vibranium Variant

– Vibranium Variant SECRET RARE – True Believer Variant



DARKHAWK #1 features the first appearance of teenager Chris Powell AKA Darkhawk! Thrill to the origin story of one of Marvel’s hottest heroes for the ’90s as the newborn Darkhawk unravels the mystery of his armored avenging alter ego.

The VeVe Digital Collectibles App is available on iOS and Android devices. Fans can buy and collect a variety of Marvel NFTs; trade and hunt for rare (and even secret-rare) NFT comic books and collectibles; and display their hard-earned collection through fully customizable virtual showrooms. Learn more: VeVe.me