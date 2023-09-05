MARVEL SNAP's New Season Tracks Down Loki For All Time

Born a princess in the 40th century on Earth-6311, Ravonna Renslayer is at first an ambassador to her people in the kingdom of Carelius. After an encounter with the all-powerful, self-important Kang the Conqueror, her life changes forever.

Catching the attention of Kang the Conqueror, Princess Ravonna rejects him by calling him a commoner, despite his powers and stature as a leader, he having won many victories across the galaxy with his invincible army. After he proves willing to sacrifice everything to save her from execution, she falls for him and ultimately saves his life at the cost of her own. When she is revived by En Dwi Gast, AKA the Grandmaster, who had engaged in a game with Kang where should he win he could choose to have power over life or death, and thus return Ravonna to life. The Grandmaster reveals to her that Kang won and chose death, death to his enemies the Avengers, which was more important to him than her return. This betrayal sets Ravonna on a path of vengeance.

So, when can you expect new cards?

You can expect new cards to be released weekly—starting with last month’s Season Pass Card, Daken, releasing as a Series 5 card on September 5th.

September 5th : Daken - Series 5 Release

: Daken - Series 5 Release September 12th : Alioth - Series 5 Release

: Alioth - Series 5 Release September 19th : Ravonna Renslayer- Series 4 Release

: Ravonna Renslayer- Series 4 Release September 26th: Mobius M. Mobius - Series 4 Release

New Series 4 and Series 5 cards will appear in the Spotlight Cache and the Token Shop. As you level up your Collection Level, use these Spotlight Caches to open a Series 4, Series 5 card, or variant! If you want to know more, check out the Spotlight Cache blog on Marvelsnap.com!

TIMELESS SPOTLIGHT CACHES!

September 5th: