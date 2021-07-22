Marvel's Panel Schedule for Comic-Con@Home 2021
Featuring the X-Men, Fantastic Four, and more, Marvel is bringing Comic-Con straight to you!
Face front, Flame-Keepers: Comic-Con is coming your way!
Kicking off today and running through Sunday, July 25, Comic-Con@Home 2021 will be livestreamed to fans everywhere on the Comic-Con YouTube Page! So prepare to unite with far-flung Foomdom as Marvel presents a pair of powerful panels for those keeping their peepers peeled!
Here's where you can find Marvel at Comic-Con@Home!
Friday, July 23, 12:00 PM PT - Marvel Comics: X-Men
Welcome to life under the Reign of X! From the start of the Hellfire Gala right through its show-stopping conclusion, Marvel’s magnificent mutant mavens have led the new nation of Krakoa through some of the biggest changes the X-Men have ever seen. Ryan Penagos, aka Agent M, leads a panel including Vita Ayala (Children of the Atom, New Mutants), Gerry Duggan (Marauders, X-Men), Benjamin Percy (Wolverine, X-Force), Leah Williams (X-Men: The Trial of Magneto), and senior editor Jordan D. White. Join these X-traordinary X-perts for a sneak peek at what’s coming next!
With Inferno heating up, the Master of Magnetism under investigation for the shocking death of Scarlet Witch, and an all-new team of X-Men out in the world, there’s never been a more X-citing time to start reading!
Saturday, July 24, 5:00 PM PT - Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes Exhibition - the Fantastic Four and Beyond!
Professor Benjamin Saunders (chief curator, Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes) and Marvel Comics Executive Editor Tom Brevoort give a behind-the-scenes look at this blockbuster exhibition bringing together special guests to celebrate this summer’s 60th anniversary of Fantastic Four #1, and to discuss how that one comic helped lead to the Marvel Universe we know today.
Visit Comic-Con@Home on Comic-Con International’s YouTube channel! See you there, Stalwarts!
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Culture & Lifestyle
Avengers Campus: Heroic Menu Pairings at Pym Test Kitchen and Pym Tasting Lab