'Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania': Tickets On Sale Now

Tickets are now on sale for Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, the epic, sci-fi, big-screen adventure that transports moviegoers into the sweeping subatomic Quantum Realm. With the film’s February 17 theatrical debut just one month away, fans eager to dive into the unknown can purchase tickets wherever tickets are sold, including Fandango. Snag them now for you and all your ant-friends.

Plus, character posters featuring Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp, Kang the Conqueror, Janet Van Dyne, Hank Pym, and Cassie Lang are now available alongside a new TV spot that debuted last night during the NFL Super Wild Card matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, simulcast on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+.

Super Heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and The Wasp. Together, with Hope’s parents Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), and Scott’s daughter Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige, p.g.a. and Stephen Broussard, p.g.a., Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars Jonathan Majors as Kang, David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar.

BIG and small things await! Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrives in theaters on February 17, 2023.