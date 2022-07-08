Movies
Published July 8, 2022

All the Best ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Cosplay on the Red Carpet

Check out some of the best Marvel cosplay from the red carpet event for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder!’

by Meagan Damore

Marvel cosplayers brought the thunder to the red carpet event for Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, where they showed off some costumes fit for a god (or Guardian). 

In addition to some glorious Gods of Thunder and Valkyries, a few Avengers crashed the carpet, including Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man, and Clint Barton, AKA Hawkeye. The Guardians of the Galaxy and some other galactic heroes stopped by, such as Nebula and T’Challa Star-Lord from Marvel Studios’ What If...?. Not to be outdone, a few villains put in an appearance, like Gorr the God Butcher himself, as well as Hela and fan-favorite antihero Loki.

Thor: Love and Thunder cosplayer on the red carpet

Below, see a gallery of the best Marvel cosplay from the Thor: Love and Thunder red carpet, and don’t miss Marvel’s continuing coverage of Thor’s latest, greatest adventure right here on Marvel.com.

Adventure awaits! Thor: Love and Thunder is now playing exclusively in theaters.

Movies

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Creating the Final Battle and Giving Kids the Power of Thor

Movies

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: Meet Gorr’s Daughter — Chris Hemsworth’s Real-Life Daughter India

Culture & Lifestyle

Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Panel Line-Up

Movies

Thor: Love and Thunder

