‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Receives Five Academy Award Nominations

With today’s 2023 Academy Award nomination rolling out, congratulations are in order for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The blockbuster sequel to 2018’s Oscar-winning Black Panther received five nominations across all categories. Take a look at the honors below:

Congratulations to Angela Bassett for her Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress

Congratulations to Ruth E. Carter for her Academy Award nomination for Best Costume Design

Congratulations to Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for their Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song, “Lift Me Up,” music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; lyrics by Tems and Ryan Coogler

Congratulations to Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, Christopher White, and Dan Sudick on their Academy Award nomination for Best Visual Effects

Congratulations to Camille Friend and Joel Harlow on their Academy Award nomination for Best Makeup and Hairstyling

In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

The 95th Oscars ceremony officially starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on March 12, 2022. Watch it live on ABC and stream it via ABC.com!

