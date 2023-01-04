Stream Marvel Studios’ 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' on Disney+ on February 1, 2023

On February 1, 2023, experience the worldwide phenomenon, Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, makes its streaming debut and arrives on Disney+ as the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Fans can celebrate the arrival on Disney+ with a brand new poster below.

In anticipation of the film’s upcoming streaming debut, Proximity Media, in collaboration with Marvel Studios and Marvel Entertainment, released Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast. Audiences are invited to listen and learn about the exciting and emotional journey to make the film over the course of six episodes. The first episode is out now on the Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast feed, available on all major podcast platforms such as Apple and Spotify and at ProximityMedia.com. Five additional episodes will be available weekly beginning January 18. You can preview the rest of the season with a brand-new trailer:

In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, is now playing in theaters.

